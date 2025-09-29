House committee to address violent crime in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Washington D.C. lawmakers will make an appearance in Charlotte to talk about solutions for violent crime Monday morning.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight is holding a field hearing at the Charles R. Jonas Federal Building in Uptown. The hearing, titled “Victims of Violent Crime,” comes partly in response to the deadly stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the light rail in August.

A spokesperson said the committee will examine violent crime in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. The group will also look at repeat offenders and lenient pre-trial release policies and decisions.

While the focus of the hearing is crime in the Queen City, political expert Eric Heberlig says what happens there could pave the way to new legislation impacting the entire country.

Family members of regional crime victims are also set to testify. That includes:

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Uptown.

VIDEO: Iryna's Law: New crime package aims to crack down on pretrial release

