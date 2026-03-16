Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly Hickory triple-shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A man accused of a triple shooting in Hickory over the weekend that left one man dead appeared before a judge in Newton Monday morning.

Melvin Ramseur

Melvin Ramseur was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after that shooting along Second Street Court Southwest Friday night.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene after neighbors said multiple rounds were fired in the parking lot.

Police said Donnie Morgan died at the scene and two other men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The judge said because of the seriousness of the charges, he would not consider bond at this time.

VIDEO: Investigation underway following deadly Hickory shooting

Investigation underway following deadly Hickory shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group