Judge ordered Charlotte shooting spree suspect to leave U.S. in 2022

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Charlotte shooting spree A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested for a shooting spree across Charlotte early Tuesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Investigators said they aren’t looking for any additional suspects in the case.

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A suspect living in the U.S. illegally who was part of a deadly shooting spree across Charlotte was ordered to leave the country in 2022, according to the Executive Office for Immigration.

PAST COVERAGE: Suspect in random shooting spree was in U.S. illegally, sources say

Carlos Roberto Diaz was 14 years old when he was first intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2019.

An immigration judge in Charlotte ordered Roberto Diaz to leave the U.S. two years ago but he was never deported.

Carlos Roberto Diaz

Hunter Sáenz

Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Hunter is a reporter for Channel 9.

