Judge ordered Charlotte shooting spree suspect to leave U.S. in 2022

CHARLOTTE — A suspect living in the U.S. illegally who was part of a deadly shooting spree across Charlotte was ordered to leave the country in 2022, according to the Executive Office for Immigration.

Carlos Roberto Diaz was 14 years old when he was first intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2019.

An immigration judge in Charlotte ordered Roberto Diaz to leave the U.S. two years ago but he was never deported.

