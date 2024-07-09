CMPD offers $10K reward in string of overnight shootings

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding a series of shootings early Tuesday morning that they believe are connected.

This announcement came during a news conference Tuesday afternoon after four deadly shootings that happened in 24 hours.

Police believe one of those deadly shootings is connected to others that happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., CMPD found 58-year-old Mustaffa Muhammad, of Concord, shot in a car on Statesville Avenue. He died at the scene. This shooting is believed to be linked to other shootings, CMPD said.

At about 1:09 a.m., someone shot at a bicyclist near the intersection of Newland Road and LaSalle Street. There were no injuries.

Then a driver’s car was struck by gunfire on LaSalle Street near Interstate 77. The driver was not injured.

At about 1:11 a.m., someone in a vehicle shot at a group in the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Rounds also struck a home, hitting a female, CMPD said. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at about 1:25 a.m., a gunman shot a bicyclist in the 100 block of Hilary Circle. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. A round struck a building on Kingsford Drive.

There were also other deadly shootings Monday that detectives responded to. These don’t appear to be connected.

Rea Road homicide

A man was found shot to death Monday morning near an abandoned car with its blinkers on in the right-hand lane of Rea Road, outside the Piper Glen Estates neighborhood, just north of Interstate 485.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Derrick Byas. A suspect has not been identified.

Cinnabay Drive homicide

In the Braemar neighborhood, police charged a man with killing his stepson in a domestic-violence-related incident.

At about 5:30 p.m., neighbors said they heard arguing from inside a home on Cinnabay Drive then about 15 minutes later, there were two gunshots.

Police said 62-year-old Luis Gonzalez shot his 37-year-old stepson, Daniel Gomez.

Gonzalez claimed Gomez put his hand on his throat and had assaulted him in the past.

He was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Parker Drive homicide

Four people were shot in what appears to be a shootout during a drug deal at about 8:45 p.m. on Parker Drive in west Charlotte.

Lamarcus Jackson, 29, died from his injuries. The three others had non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said, “If you live in the area of the incidents and you believe you were shot at and/or your property was struck by gunfire please call 911. Residents can also call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.”

