Judge orders Flowers Flooring to reimburse customers after Action 9 investigation

CORNELIUS, N.C. — People who shopped at the Lake Norman flooring store Action 9, exposed more than two years ago, could see refunds.

Dozens of customers said they paid Flowers Flooring, but that the business didn’t do the work.

The attorney general then sued two months later and even mentioned Jason Stoogenke’s work in the lawsuit.

The judge ruled in favor of the state, ordering the defendants to reimburse customers and banning the owner from certain home improvement work.

Stoogenke tried to contact Flowers Flooring and the owner multiple times since August 2023.

He emailed again on Thursday but received no response.

VIDEO: NC Attorney General sues local flooring company Action 9 investigated

NC Attorney General sues local flooring company Action 9 investigated

©2025 Cox Media Group