NC Attorney General sues local flooring company Action 9 investigated

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit on Monday against Flowers Flooring in Cornelius for allegedly defrauding customers by accepting payment for materials that were never delivered or floor installations that were not started or completed.

According to Stein, the Department of Justice has received more than 80 complaints against Flowers Flooring for their allegedly unlawful practices.

A few months ago, the store went out of business suddenly. More than 25 customers complained to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about the company. Stoogenke added up how much money they say they’re out, and it comes to $242,030.

According to federal records, Flowers also accepted a Paycheck Protection Program loan during the pandemic for $188,723.

“People work hard for their money, and home renovations are expensive,” Stein said in a news release. “I’m taking Flowers Flooring to court for failing to deliver on its promises and so they can’t take advantage of any more North Carolinians.”

The company sells and advertises flooring materials and installations in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas.

According to the AG’s office, the company allegedly started deceiving their customers by telling them that the product they wanted was backordered by suppliers, but required customers to pay deposits in advance. After this, Flowers Flooring promised installations by a certain date but failed to deliver or install the product while also failing to provide refunds for their failed promises.

In addition to upset customers, Stoogenke talked to Connie Wessner of Davidson Housing Coalition who hired the company to install new flooring for a 95-year-old woman. Wessner said the organization paid half of the cost of the work then the store shut suddenly.

Action 9 has tried contacting Flowers Flooring and its owner multiple times since August, but no one responded in time for this report.

The Attorney General is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and other monetary penalties.

If you believe you or someone you know has been treated unlawfully by Flowers Flooring, you should file a consumer complaint with the DOJ here or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

