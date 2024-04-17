Judge upholds $1M bond for man accused of killing Allisha Watts

The attorney for the man accused of killing Allisha Watts made another attempt on Tuesday to have her client’s bond reduced.

James Dunmore’s attorney told a judge in a Montgomery County courtroom that she believes the state’s case is “continuing to erode” and she believes his $1 million bond should be reconsidered.

“I’m a little concerned with the time it’s taking,” said Arthur Mason, a supporter of Watts.

“Yes,” said Dot Brower, Watts’ mentor. “There are things that the defense attorney brought up today that are questions.”

Dunmore’s attorney alleged in court that prosecutors don’t have a timeline for Watts’ disappearance and death because investigators have yet to receive more key evidence, including 911 recordings and surveillance video evidence from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“We have been hoping for more from the very beginning, in terms of how Mecklenburg, Anson, Moore, and Montgomery could not come up with more, and then you have the medical examiner’s office that had a conflicting report -- all of this is reason to be concerned about how solid the case is,” Brower said.

She had a message Tuesday for those law enforcement agencies.

“Don’t just dump what you have and what you had in just a short period of time and say, ‘We’re done with it.’” Brower said.

During the court hearing, the district attorney acknowledged it’s a difficult case.

However, he countered that Dunmore was the last person seen with Watts. He was found in her vehicle after she disappeared, and their cellphones pinged near where her body was found in Montgomery County.

“I’m not worried about his getting his bond reduced because as the judge said, it could be reduced by one dollar,” Brower said.

The DA added he expects to meet with the state medical examiner soon to follow up on Watts’ autopsy, which couldn’t determine a cause or manner of death. He also wants to meet with the FBI, an agency that can do deep dives into cellphone data.

“Perhaps the FBI will turn up the stuff that they really need in this courtroom,” Mason said.

The judge agreed another bond review may soon be necessary but ruled that Dunmore’s bond will stay where it is.

The next court date will be in mid-June.

