Jury hears testimony in trial of SC deputy accused of murdering ex-cop

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The trial of Evan Robert Hawthorne, accused of killing retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Larry Vaughan, began Tuesday at the Moss Justice Center in York County.

Jurors heard testimony from York County Deputy Sheriff Joshua Yates, who described Hawthorne’s physical condition during his arrest and interview, noting his swollen knuckles and injuries to his knees and toes, according to the Herald.

Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith argued that Hawthorne attacked Vaughan out of anger after an argument at Tattooed Brews, while defense attorney Jack Swerling claimed Hawthorne acted in self-defense after being invited to Vaughan’s apartment.

During the opening arguments, Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith stated that Hawthorne became upset by Vaughan’s comments regarding his PTSD, leading to an altercation outside the bar. Smith claimed that Hawthorne followed Vaughan home and attacked him in his apartment.

Defense attorney Jack Swerling countered that Hawthorne was invited to stay at Vaughan’s apartment due to his intoxication and lack of transportation. Swerling argued that Vaughan attacked Hawthorne, who then acted in self-defense.

Rock Hill police officer Sgt. Allen Cantey testified about discovering Vaughan’s body, initially suspecting a health issue but later considering the possibility of murder due to blood smeared on the walls.

Body camera footage played in court showed Hawthorne struggling to recall the events of the night due to alcohol consumption. He described defending himself against Vaughan’s aggression in the apartment.

Prosecutors presented evidence, including maps retracing Hawthorne’s path after leaving Vaughan’s apartment and weathered shoes found at Arcade Park, suggesting Hawthorne’s movements after the incident.

The trial continues as jurors weigh conflicting accounts of the events leading to Vaughan’s death, with testimony resuming Wednesday morning.

