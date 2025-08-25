Trial for SC deputy accused of killing retired police lieutenant delayed again

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The trial for a former Chester County deputy has come to another false start after the jury was seated on Monday.

Former deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of killing retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn in his own apartment four years ago.

Investigators had arrested Hawthorne and claimed he had followed Vaughn to his apartment from a nearby bar where the two had reportedly been drinking. They said Hawthorne was seen leaving about half an hour later, covered in blood.

Hawthorne’s family said this is a case of self-defense.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was at the courthouse Monday, where attorneys were present most of the day. But not much was accomplished.

The jury was seated on Monday afternoon and some expected to hear opening arguments.

But attorneys debated several pre-trial motions and the defense argued that parts of a police interview with Hawthorne following the incident should not be seen by the jury.

“The problem I have is over the edge, because that’s a characteristic that the detective is making of it,” the defense argued.

“This is a video that they’re gonna watch, he’s stating what he’s seeing on the video,” prosecutors responded.

Several motions were discussed, and the judge decided to break for the day and reconvene tomorrow morning.

Jury selection had been delayed last week with no explanation.

