Justin Timberlake-backed golf venture lands local site

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Golf entertainment concept 3′s — backed by Justin Timberlake — is teeing up plans for the Charlotte market.

3 Cheers Holdings LLC purchased the nearly 33-acre Pebble Creek Golf Course in Indian Trail for $1.5 million, according to Union County real estate records. That holding company’s address matches the one for 3′s in Greenville, South Carolina.

Plans call for the par-3 course to undergo extensive renovations comparable to the Greenville facility, which opened in 2020. The Charlotte venue is slated to open in the second half of 2025.

