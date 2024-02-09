Justin Timberlake expands tour, adds Charlotte date

CHARLOTTE — We’ve got good news for Charlotte-area Justin Timberlake fans.

Last month, when the singer announced dates for his first tour in five years, it looked like Raleigh would be the closest date. But on Friday, the “Mirrors” singer expanded the tour, which now includes a fall date in the Queen City.

Timberlake will bring his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 14.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

