Justin Timberlake expands tour, adds Charlotte date

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

CHARLOTTE — We’ve got good news for Charlotte-area Justin Timberlake fans.

Last month, when the singer announced dates for his first tour in five years, it looked like Raleigh would be the closest date. But on Friday, the “Mirrors” singer expanded the tour, which now includes a fall date in the Queen City.

Timberlake will bring his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 14.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

