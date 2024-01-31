Juvenile charged in deadly southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A young driver has been charged in a crash that killed a teenager in southeast Charlotte.

It happened on Jan. 17 on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near East Independence Boulevard. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an Infiniti was traveling on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard when it struck a BMW. That caused the BMW to then hit a Ford.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford, 17-year-old Daunte Palmer, died after he lost control and hit a tree.

On Wednesday, CMPD said the driver of the Infiniti made an improper lane change, causing Palmer’s death. They were charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and improper lane change.

The driver of the Infiniti is under the age of 18, police said.

No further information was released.

