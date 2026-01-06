Juvenile in custody after armed dirt bike robbery at Kings Mountain KFC

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two dirt bikes were stolen during an armed robbery at a Kings Mountain Kentucky Fried Chicken Monday evening.

Police say it happened on East Kings Street.

Officers quickly located the stolen bikes and attempted to intercept the them, but police say one of the suspects intentionally laid down a dirt bike, causing a collision with a marked patrol vehicle.

The crash damaged both the dirt bike and the patrol vehicle.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.

Police say a juvenile suspect was taken into custody at the scene and received medical attention as a precaution. Fortunately, no further injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the armed robbery. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Kings Mountain Police Department.

VIDEO: Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park

Family remembers 14-year-old killed in apparent THC vape pen robbery at park

©2026 Cox Media Group