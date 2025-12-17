Deputies intercept 138 pounds of meth in Kings Mountain traffic stop

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Community Interdiction Team seized approximately 138 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. The operation prevented an estimated $3 million worth of narcotics from entering local communities.

The seizure occurred while deputies observed a 2024 Omada sedan with a Mexico license plate traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 74 in Kings Mountain. The car displayed a partially concealed tag, prompting a traffic stop to be initiated.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle was identified as Felix Tirado-Ramirez, a Mexican national. His immigration status remains unknown at this time. During the stop, a K-9 unit conducted a sniff test that yielded a positive alert.

Following probable cause, deputies searched the vehicle and found the methamphetamine concealed inside. Tirado-Ramirez was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was subsequently transported to the Cleveland County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The narcotics seizure represents a significant disruption to illegal drug distribution networks, deputies said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $3 million, contributing to public safety measures in Cleveland County.

Sheriff Alan Norman praised the proactive efforts of the deputies, investigators and K-nine personnel involved in the operation.

“The removal of this quantity of methamphetamine from circulation directly impacts public safety and saves lives,” Norman said.

He emphasized the importance of traffic enforcement in targeting drug trafficking.