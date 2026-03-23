Juvenile involved in accidental shooting at Belmont sportsplex

BELMONT, N.C. — Changes are coming to a Belmont sports complex after an accidental shooting Sunday.

Belmont police said it happened at Kris Lang Sports Complex along Catawba Street. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Investigators say a juvenile was involved. We’re asking how they got the gun and if they will face charges.

The owner posted a video on social media issuing two changes in response to the incident. He said customers will now have to put belongings in clear backpacks or be searched. And children under 13 will have to be under adult supervision.

VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway after triple shooting in north Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway after triple shooting in north Charlotte

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