Monroe police make arrest after woman wakes up to stranger in bedroom

MONROE, N.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in what they called a “disturbing” burglary case in Monroe.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night on Cotton Street.

Monroe Police arrested a juvenile suspect Thursday after a woman said she woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom.

According to investigators, the victim was asleep when the suspect entered her apartment through a window. They said she woke up to him trying to remove her clothing and screamed, which caused the suspect to flee the scene before officers arrived.

After gathering evidence and following leads, officials were able to identify and locate the suspected intruder.

Monroe Police said they will not release the suspect’s name or any other identifying information due to his age.

The investigation remains active, and Monroe Police encourage anyone with relevant information or video footage from the area to contact the department.

VIDEO: Thief caught on camera breaking into north Charlotte bar

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