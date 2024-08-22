Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing woman at University City ATM

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an ATM in University City pleaded guilty to the crime in court Thursday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Karen Baker was killed in a random robbery on July 13, 2022 in University City. Her family said she was getting money from an ATM when it happened.

In October 2022, police identified the suspect as J’wuan Horton. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Horton had just gotten out of prison five months before Baker’s murder. He had been out on parole after being convicted of armed robbery and breaking and entering.

In court Thursday, Channel 9 learned Horton entered a guilty plea. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

