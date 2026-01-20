Juveniles charged with larceny for stealing campaign signs

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Five juveniles have been charged with larceny for stealing political signs belonging to city council candidates Liz Duda and Jim Foltz, the Tega Cay Police Department stated on Tuesday.

The names of the juveniles will not be released in accordance with the law.

The police also withheld the exact locations of the thefts.

Early voting starts on Tuesday for the Feb. 3 special election in Tega Cay.

Polls are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

