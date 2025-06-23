K-9 units help nab car theft suspect in Gastonia despite triple-digit heat

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police officers, aided by their K9 units, successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a car theft on Sunday, despite extreme heat conditions.

The incident began when a vehicle was stolen from a QuikTrip on W. Franklin Blvd.

A father and his three young children had briefly entered the store, leaving their car unattended, when the suspect took the opportunity to drive off with the vehicle. Fortunately, the children were not in the car at the time.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and began searching the area for the stolen vehicle. Officer Denton located the vehicle near Collinston Drive and Hollyleaf Avenue.

As the suspect attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area, Cpl. Huneycutt deployed his K9 partner, Max, to track the suspect.

Despite the challenging conditions, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, K9 Max managed to track the suspect across Lake Street.

However, as K9 Max became fatigued, Cpl. Canipe and his K9 partner, Bando, arrived to continue the pursuit.

K9 Bando successfully located the suspect, Wesley Scott Morton Jr., hiding behind a residence.

Officers arrested Morton without further incident, finding the stolen vehicle’s keys in his possession. He is facing multiple charges, including felony motor vehicle theft.

