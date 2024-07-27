Local

Which CMS employees make six-figure salaries?

By Charlotte Business Journal

Crystal Hill Crystal Hill, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, speaks during a grant announcement at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences in February. (Melissa Key/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — The 22 highest-paid employees of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools oversee operations for the entire district. Twenty of those employees are paid a salary over $200,000, and the other two earn just under that mark.

Among those in the top spots for 2024 are Superintendent Crystal Hill, the district’s cabinet members, attorneys and department directors. In 2023, eight CMS employees earned over $200,000.

Eight senior high school principals are the highest-paid employees at individual schools, each earning $184,384. At this time last year, the highest-paid CMS principals earned $156,895. In total, the district’s 27 senior high school principals ranked among the top 100 highest-paid CMS employees with salaries ranging from $144,469 to $184,384.

For the entire district, 352 employees earned six-figure paychecks. That’s up from 263 employees in 2023.

For a database of over 11,000 annual employees of CMS, ranked by salary, see CBJ’s website here.




