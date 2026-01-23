Kannapolis activates Emergency Operations Center ahead of weekend ice storm

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The city of Kannapolis is set to activate its Emergency Operations Center in preparation for the ice storm this weekend.

The EOC is designed to be the central hub for all city departments during severe weather.

Staff members will be able to contact Rowan and Cabarrus County officials, state emergency management agencies, and utility partners.

City leaders said the center helps create an efficient response to protect public safety and minimize disruptions to essential services.

