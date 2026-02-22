Kannapolis camper fire spreads to home, displaces family

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a home in Kannapolis after receiving a 911 call at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Washington Lane, a camper and an outbuilding were fully involved, and the fire was moving into the single-story home.

Fire officials said multiple hose lines were used and crews battled the flames while searching the premises.

No one was injured, but officials said the home, outbuilding, camper, multiple vehicles, and a neighboring home sustained significant damage.

Investigators said they believe the fire started in the camper and spread to the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced homeowners, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Multiple fire departments tackle barn blaze in Catawba County

Multiple fire departments tackle barn blaze in Catawba County

©2026 Cox Media Group