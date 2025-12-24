Kannapolis City Council appoints new city manager

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis City Council appointed Wilmer Melton as the new city manager, effective Jan. 12.

Melton, a Kannapolis native, has served the city for 25 years, including six years as the assistant city manager and prior role as director of public works.

Mayor Doug Wilson praised Melton’s proven service record, according to a release from city leaders.

“Melton brings a proven record of results-oriented service to our city. His commitment to citizen-centered service and operational excellence makes him the right choice to guide our city into its next chapter,” the mayor said.

Outgoing City Manager Mike Legg, who has served Kannapolis for 31 years, will retire on April 30. He says he will remain in a consulting capacity in the months leading up to his retirement to ensure a smooth transition for Melton and the city.

