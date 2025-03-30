KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis City Council renamed East C Street after a local educator and leader who worked toward the integration of Kannapolis schools.

The newly renamed Milton Taylor Street serves to honor the legacy of the late Milton Taylor. The city said it hoped the renaming would ensure future generations would remember Taylor’s dedication and support across the city.

Taylor earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree and then began working in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, starting as a teacher and a coach, according to the city. In 1965, he became the first African American principal of George Washington Carver School, now known as Kannapolis Middle School.

Officials said Taylor played a significant role in the integration of Kannapolis schools. He valued inclusivity, with a focus on student-centered learning.

City officials said Taylor believed “one of the best ways to get to know children is to do things with them.”

Taylor was honored as teacher of the year in Kannapolis while he served and received a presidential citation from North Carolina A & T State. And officials said his impact didn’t stop there.

He was one of the founding members of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s North Carolina Mathematics and Science Education Network, the city said.

Kannapolis City Council renames street after local educator, leader (City of Kannapolis)

Taylor served as president of the Cannon Memorial YMCA and Kannapolis Rotary Club. He also served on the boards of the Cabarrus County Red Cross, the Bible Teaching Association, the Cabarrus County Meals on Wheels, Cabarrus Helpline Inc., Kannapolis Crime Stopers Barber-Scotia College Unit of the United Negro College Fund, and more.

He received a number of accolades and awards, including the United Negro College Fund’s Distinguished Service Award, the Association of Citizen’s Educator of the Year Award, the YMCA Southeastern Distinguished Service Award, the Cannon Memorial YMCA Board’s Director of the Year Award, the Distinguished Rotarian Award and induction into the Kannapolis African American Museum and Cultural Center Legacy Hall of Fame.

Taylor also served as a trustee for Sandy Ride AME Zion Church and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

WATCH: Asheville artists find new home after Helene

Asheville artists find new home after Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group