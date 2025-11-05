Kannapolis expands ‘Loop the Loop’ program with new walking path

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A new walking path has opened in Kannapolis, offering a two-thirds of a mile loop on the sidewalks of Glen Afton Boulevard.

The path is part of the Loop the Loop program, which encourages walking, running, or biking along designated routes in Kannapolis. The city received a grant from the Cabarrus Health Alliance to fund the signage, sidewalk markers, and crosswalks for the new loop.

According to the city, the Loop the Loop program began in 2017 with five routes in downtown Kannapolis and expanded in 2018 to include paths at all Kannapolis schools. The program offers routes ranging from half a mile to three miles or more, encouraging participants to track their mileage and earn prizes by meeting certain goals.

Participants can register online to track their miles and are eligible for prizes by completing a minimum of 150 miles annually. The program is part of the Discover a Healthy Life Initiative and the Cabarrus Health Alliance REACH Program, aiming to promote a healthy and active lifestyle in the community.

The new loop in the Afton Ridge area is conveniently located near the recently opened Afton Ridge Library & Active Living Center, providing an opportunity for residents to combine a library visit with a walk or run.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: Family brings barrier-breaking changing table to local parks

Carolina Strong: Family brings barrier-breaking changing table to local parks

©2025 Cox Media Group