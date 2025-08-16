Kannapolis to host multi-day music festival

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis will host a multi-day music festival this fall, featuring over 15 artists across two stages.

The inaugural SouthernScape Music Festival will take place on Oct. 24 and 25 in Kannapolis.

Headliners for the festival include Better Than Ezra and Lauren Alaina on Friday, with Switchfoot and Tyler Hubbard closing out the event on Saturday.

The festival promises a diverse lineup with a mix of country, pop, and rock music, catering to a wide range of musical tastes, organizers said.

Outside of music, the event will feature craft beer, wine, a variety of local food trucks, interactive games, a live DJ, and more entertainment, all within a family-friendly atmosphere.

SouthernScape Music Festival is organized by Jorvin Entertainment and aims to create a full festival experience where every kind of music fan feels at home, organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased at SouthernScapeFest.com starting Saturday. Sales continue until Aug. 23.

