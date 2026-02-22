Kannapolis road closures begin for $5M bridge replacement project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin overnight closures and detours on U.S. 29 in Kannapolis next week.

Officials said the closures are necessary for contract crews to install drainage as part of an ongoing project to replace the bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

NJR Group, Inc., a contractor based in Albemarle, is performing the $5 million project, which began last year. The upcoming work requires shifting traffic for several nights in late February and early March to accommodate construction under the roadway, officials said.

The first phase of the overnight drainage installation will affect northbound traffic. These closures are scheduled to start on Monday and continue through Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers will be diverted from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to South Little Texas Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, NCDOT officials said.

Southbound lanes will be impacted the following week, starting Sunday, March 2. The detours will run through Tuesday, March 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The detour route for southbound motorists follows Jackson Park Road to East Avenue, North Ridge Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

