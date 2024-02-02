Kannapolis chase ends in crash outside Uptown, police say

A multi-county chase involving a box truck came to an end just outside of Uptown Friday morning.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the chase began in their area around 2 a.m. and covered at least 30 miles.

It eventually came to an end when the truck crashed in front of Woodie’s Auto Service and Repair, closer to 3 a.m.

Channel 9 crews at the scene observed severe damage to the vehicle, as well as miscellaneous items that may have been related to the incident.

They also observed a man being taken from the scene on a stretcher, although his involvement in the chase is unknown at this time.

Channel 9 is continuing to gather information about this incident.

