Three arrested following carjacking, chase in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested after a carjacking turned into a chase through Gaston County Thursday night.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, Jaquis Rahmad Smith was wanted for stealing a car from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car dealership last month.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said they spotted the stolen vehicle and began following it onto Interstate 85.

According to reports, the vehicle was being driven by an older woman.

That woman later told police that Smith, along with Madison Deon Jones, forced the woman to drive them around.

Eventually, the chase came to an end with Smith, Jones, and a third man, Bryan Quintrio, jumping out of the vehicle after it crashed near U.S. 32.

All three suspects were taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

