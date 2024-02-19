Keepsake Brewery in Gastonia wants to fill gap in local craft-beer scene. Here’s how:

GASTONIA, N.C. — Keepsake Brewery wants to be your go-to brewery.

It opened on Saturday at 211 Columbia St. in Gastonia, near community staple Tony’s Ice Cream.

Expect a focus on classic beer styles and quality. It’s a perfect fit between what co-founder and brewer Bobby Myers is passionate about — and what’s missing in the local beer scene.

“It certainly starts from a very selfish perspective. We make the beers we love the most. I feel like these are also beer styles that appeal to a big group of people,” he says.

He’s partnered on that venture with fiancé Katherine Long.

The duo purchased the 2,000-square-foot Columbia Street space — formerly used as storage — to protect Keepsake from future leasing issues. The entire property is about one-third of an acre.

