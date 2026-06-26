Kemba Walker opens sports academy in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets legend Kemba Walker just opened the doors to his own sports academy, realizing a dream he’s held for years.

The Kemba Walker Sports Academy is located on Spring Street in Concord and features full-sized basketball and volleyball courts, a conditioning center, and a dedicated space for film study.

Walker said his goal, in part, is to provide a safe space for children that brings the community together.

“That’s just what sports do,” he said.

“We just want kids to be able to come here, enjoy themselves while staying active,” Walker added.

As part of the grand opening this weekend, the facility will host the inaugural Kemba Walker Invitational.

Here’s a link to the academy’s website, with information on how the community can enjoy the Kemba Walker Sports Academy.

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