Kenny Chesney to play Bank of America Stadium

Kenny Chesney (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Country music artist Kenny Chesney is hitting the road next year taking his “Sun Goes Down” tour to 18 stadiums across the country, including Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The tour, which includes the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, kicks off April 20, 2024, in Tampa and makes a stop in the Queen City on April 27. The tour will wrap up Aug. 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.


Tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

To sign up for a presale code, click here.

