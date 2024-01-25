Kevin Spacey to appear at Concord horror con; announcement sparks controversy online

CONCORD, N.C. — The annual fan convention known for bringing pop culture celebrities and horror movie stars to Concord saw backlash online when it announced the latest addition to its lineup.

Mad Monster announced on Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey would make his first-ever convention appearance at the upcoming Mad Monster Party at the Embassy Suites by Hilton from Feb. 16-18.

Spacey, whose resume includes “Seven,” “The Usual Suspects,” “American Beauty,” and “House of Cards,” has faced several allegations of sexual assault over the last few years.

In 2022, a New York jury sided with the two-time Oscar winner in a $40 million civil lawsuit finding that he did not molest Anthony Rapp when he was a teenager and was not liable for battery.

Last year, after a lengthy trial in the United Kingdom, a jury cleared Spacey of sexual assault charges leveled against him by four men.

Although Channel 9 did not find any negative comments on the post that announced Spacey was joining the Mad Monster lineup, TMZ reported that several people voiced their outrage over it. The outlet included screenshots of the backlash on its website.

Spacey will appear at the convention on all three days. Fans wanting to take a photo with the actor will have to shell out $225 on top of paying for admission.

Daily passes for the Mad Monster Party start at $35. Three-day passes are also available for $80. Photo ops with celebrity guests are sold separately.

Other celebrity guests scheduled to appear at the convention include Kiefer Sutherland (“The Lost Boys,” “Young Guns”), Jason Patric (“The Lost Boys,” “Sleepers”), Lou Diamond Phillips (“Young Guns,” “La Bamba”), John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Smallville”), Tom Wopat (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Django Unchained”), and Tom Welling (“Smallville,” “The Fog”).

