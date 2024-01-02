Meet stars from classic movies, TV shows at Mad Monster convention

CONCORD, N.C. — Characters from classic ‘80s television shows and movies will converge in Concord soon for the annual Mad Monster Party, a three-day fan convention happening Feb. 16-18 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.

In addition to celebrity meet and greets, dozens of vendors will be selling collectibles and memorabilia, and there will be speaker panels and Q&A sessions.

Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include: Kiefer Sutherland (“The Lost Boys,” “Young Guns”); Jason Patric (“The Lost Boys,” “Sleepers”); Lou Diamond Phillips (“Young Guns,” “La Bamba”); John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Smallville”); Tom Wopat (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Django Unchained”); Tom Welling (“Smallville,” “The Fog”); Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville,” “Urban Legend”); Shannon Elizabeth (“Scary Movie,” “American Pie”); Taryn Manning (“Orange is the New Black,” “8 Mile”); A. Michael Lerner (“Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” “Total Recall”); Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes,” “Portals to Hell”); Marianne Hagan (“Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” “Stake Land”); John Glover (“Smallville,” “Scrooged”); Kane (WWE wrestling legend); Tim Cappello (“The Lost Boys,” “Hearts of Fire”); and John Christ (founding guitarist for Danzig).

Convention hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily passes start at $35. Three-day passes are also available for $80. Photo ops with celebrity guests need to be purchased separately from admission passes. All prices increase at the door.

Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free with an adult.

For more information, click here.

