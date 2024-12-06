Kia driver reports gas tank issue, wonders if it’s related to expanding gas tank problem

CHARLOTTE — Multiple drivers say they heard a sound like an explosion and the gas tanks on their Kia K5s expanded suddenly, even popping the rear seat up.

Kia addressed the issue and launched a voluntary campaign in April, offering K5 owners a free repair.

Russ Saner and Tiffanie Valdez say they got the fix in July — a fuel tank inspection and software update. But they say a few weeks later, they were driving and heard a loud noise. “All of a sudden, ba boom!” Saner said.

They say the gas tank didn’t expand into their car like the other cases, that the tank ruptured at the bottom instead.

So, Kia says this is not a swelling issue, that Saner must have hit something. But he says he couldn’t find anything in the road and that emergency crews couldn’t either. We may never know.

“We’re lucky to be alive to tell the story,” Valdez said. “Thankful, very thankful to be alive,” Saner said.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says you should still take advantage of Kia’s free fix. If you have a 2021-2024 K5, ask your dealer if your vehicle qualifies. If so, it’ll update the software and, if necessary, replace the valve or gas tank.

The Kia K5 is closely related to the Hyundai Sonata and 13 Sonata drivers have told Action 9 their gas tanks swelled too. But, at last check, Hyundai has not offered a free repair.

