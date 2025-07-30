Kidnapper leads chase to Fort Mill hospital after being shot by hostage

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County say a woman was able to fight back against her alleged kidnapper, and the suspect was caught after leading a chase to the hospital.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Oak Hill Road around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there, they found that a woman had been “held hostage and physically assaulted” by Eric Lee Pressley since 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was able to obtain a handgun and fired a few shots at Pressley. He then stole her car and drove away after being shot.

Deputies spotted Pressley in the stolen car at a gas station in Richburg and tried to pull him over, but he drove off. Authorities ended up following him into York County, and he finally stopped near the Pidemont Medical Center on Highway 160 in Fort Mill.

Pressley was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and kidnapping. He’s expected to be taken to the Chester County jail once he’s released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition after the incident.

(VIDEO: 1 behind bars after woman killed, 2 held hostage in Gaston County)