‘Tremendous honor’: Charlotte’s top prosecutor steps down

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced that she will step down from her position as the Western District’s chief law enforcement officer effective Wednesday. The Western District of North Carolina covers 32 counties across the western part of the state.

This is not out of place because when a new president takes office, they put their own people in. She was nearing the end of her term, so a replacement would have been likely under the new administration.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of the Western District of North Carolina,” said King in a news release. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented public servants who are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, distinction, and excellence. Our collective mission is to serve and protect the people of Western North Carolina. I stand proud of our accomplishments and our efforts to support law enforcement, build strong partnerships with our communities, and uphold justice.”

#Breaking: US Attorney Dena King (@USAttyKing) will step down from her role, effective immediately.



She was the first person of color to be appointed to the position in the Western District of NC.



She was appointed by President Biden in 2021. @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 13, 2025

King was the first person of color to be appointed to the position in the Western District of North Carolina. She was nominated by former President Joseph Biden on Sept. 28, 2021, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 19, 2021. She was sworn in on Nov. 29, 2021.

“Serving as U.S. Attorney has given me the privilege of working alongside our dedicated federal, state, and local law enforcement partners,” said King.

King formed the district’s first Civil Rights Team to enhance enforcement and community engagement regarding civil rights laws. She also reconstituted the Health Care Fraud Task Force, which recovered millions for government programs.

King’s initiatives, such as Think Again and United Against Hate, aimed to reduce gun violence and foster relationships between law enforcement and communities.

King’s office partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other districts to address school violence, teen dating violence, effective leadership, and positive conflict resolution.

“Being U.S. Attorney is an incredible job,” said King. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to have served in this role and I will always be incredibly thankful for the opportunity.”

King will be succeeded by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Cameron as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina until there is a replacement.

King did not specify in the news release why she left the position.

VIDEO: New U.S. Attorney says she wants to protect civil rights in Channel 9 exclusive interview

New U.S. Attorney says she wants to protect civil rights in Channel 9 exclusive interview









©2025 Cox Media Group