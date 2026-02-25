Police uncover marijuana grow operation inside Kings Mountain business

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department charged a man with trafficking marijuana after discovering an indoor grow operation in a downtown business on Feb. 19.

Investigators seized nearly 168 pounds of processed marijuana and approximately 20 dried plants from Ole Skool Hemp on Battleground Avenue.

Police say the investigation was launched after receiving tips regarding suspicious activity inside the business.

Dustin Ray Spake was charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substances.

The business was equipped with specialized cultivation equipment, including grow lights, irrigation systems, ventilation systems and fertilizers.

According to police, the grow operation itself was licensed and authorized under the USDA hemp program according to North Carolina law. However, investigators determined the products processed and sold by the business had been altered, which rendered them illegal under state statutes.

During the search, officials also uncovered potential electrical and fire hazards. These safety concerns were associated with unauthorized modifications found inside the building. The City of Kings Mountain Codes Division responded to the scene to address the hazards.

