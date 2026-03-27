Kings Mountain mourns loss of Retired Chief Bob Hayes

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is mourning the loss of Retired Chief of Police and former City Councilman At‑Large Bob Hayes, who passed away on March 24.

Chief Hayes dedicated more than 36 years to serving the citizens of Kings Mountain, beginning as a police officer in 1961 and rising through the ranks to Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and ultimately Chief of Police from 1995 to 1997.

After retiring from law enforcement, he continued his commitment to public service as a City Councilman At‑Large from 1997 to 2001. Chief Hayes was also a proud member of Cleveland County Still Standing, an organization honoring wounded officers.

He survived a 1977 line‑of‑duty incident in which he was shot four times, and he spent the rest of his life supporting fellow officers with resilience and courage.

The Kings Mountain Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who served alongside him. His leadership, sacrifice, and legacy remain deeply woven into the community he served.

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