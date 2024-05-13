‘Kite Runner’ in Charlotte for limited engagement

CHARLOTTE — A powerful story of heart, home, and redemption will be performed in Charlotte for two nights only this week.

“The Kite Runner,” based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, will be at Knight Theater in Uptown on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Channel 9 got to catch up with one of the cast members, world-renowned musician Salar Nader.

Nader plays several instruments in the show, including the tabla, which he describes as a character and voice in the play.

“Be prepared to laugh, cry, smile, reminisce … there’s something in this play for everyone. Every human being can connect to this,” he said. “I think that if you’ve never had a chance to hear the sounds and rhythms of Afghanistan, this is it.”

Nader was the first male Afghan artist to perform on Broadway and he says the country’s current music ban is one of the main reasons he decided to reprise his role on tour.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to give voice to the voiceless artists of Afghanistan right now,” he said.

Ticket prices start at $25. For more information on “The Kite Runner” or to buy tickets, click here.

