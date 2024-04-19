Students get free admission to Mint Museum for one year

CHARLOTTE — Starting May 1, children in grades K-12 can enjoy free admission to both Mint Museum locations for an entire year. In addition, college students enrolled in visual and performing arts programs will also have free access during this period, the museum announced this week.

The opportunity is made possible through the support of Mint Board of Trustees member Charlotte Wickham. Wickham was partnered with Charlotte Ballet dancer Humberto Ramazzina, and the duo raised more than $425,000 during Charlotte Ballet’s 2024 Dancing with the Stars Gala held in March. Approximately $180,000 of the funds raised will be allocated to support student access at the Mint Museum, with the remaining amount benefiting Charlotte Ballet.

According to a news release, the Mint Museum aims to secure additional support to extend free student access beyond May 2025, with the ultimate goal of making the museum free for all as part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility.

Currently, admission prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and college students with ID, and $6 for ages 5-17. Children ages 4 and younger are admitted free.

Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The museum offers free admission for everyone at both locations every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m.

For more information on upcoming exhibitions and programs at the Mint Museum, go to mintmuseum.org.

