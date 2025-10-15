Krispy Kreme announces global expansion with first shop in Spain

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme announced it is expanding its global presence by opening its first shop in Spain.

According to a release, the company plans to open more than 50 locations in Spain over the next four years.

Krispy Kreme’s international expansion includes new shops in Brazil and Uzbekistan, expected to open by the end of 2025.

In Brazil, two new locations will open in São Paulo, one featuring a new shop design and the other a compact kiosk format.

In Uzbekistan, the first shop will open in Tashkent through a partnership, with plans to open more than 70 shops over the next five years.

In Spain, Krispy Kreme plans to open additional shops in key cities such as Barcelona and Valencia, with future openings in Málaga, Zaragoza, and Bilbao.

