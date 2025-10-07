York County manufacturing plant expansion to create over 100 new jobs

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Pratt Industries is set to expand its operations in York County, South Carolina, with a new manufacturing facility, representing a $92.5 million investment that will create 116 new jobs.

The new facility will be located on Williams Industrial Boulevard in Rock Hill, where Pratt Industries will manufacture custom packaging products. This expansion adds to the company’s existing operations in the area, which include a recycling center.

“Pratt Industries’ expansion highlights York County’s ability to support companies that are building a sustainable future,” York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox said. “We value their partnership and the quality jobs this project brings to strengthen opportunity across our community.”

According to a release, Pratt Industries is one of the largest corrugated packaging companies in the U.S. and a leading producer of 100% recycled containerboard globally. The company has over 35 years of experience in providing custom packaging solutions.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project. Additionally, a $400,000 set-aside grant has been awarded to York County to assist with building improvements.

Those interested in employment opportunities with Pratt Industries are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page for more information.

