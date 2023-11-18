Krispy Kreme eyes sale of fast-growing cookie brand

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme Inc. wants to sell its majority stake in Insomnia Cookies.

The Charlotte-based doughnut company is exploring strategic alternatives for that brand, including an all-cash sale. Krispy Kreme acquired a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies in 2018.

“They (Insomina) have a tremendous growth story. Krispy Kreme has a tremendous growth story in front of us,” Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme CEO, says. A transaction would generate a strong return on investment and realize value for shareholders, he adds.

