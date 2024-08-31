Labor leaders continue to push for safety on CATS buses

CHARLOTTE — Since the murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, there has been an ongoing debate about whether other drivers are as safe as they could be.

One facet of this debate has been whether or not bulletproof shields should be added to city buses.

Saturday afternoon, a town hall was held by community members to delve into the topic.

One of those in attendance was Nichel Dunlap Thompson, the Labor Workforce Chair of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“We just want to continue this conversation around safety and educate the community about the various pathways that can lead to some solutions,” Thompson said.

Labor leaders have been pushing for ballistic shields to be installed on CATS buses since Rivera’s death.

CATS, however, has pushed back, saying it’s not possible to retrofit buses. However, the company that manufactures the ballistic shields demonstrated that it could indeed be done.

“We definitely have to continue the conversation. If there is one other injury in the same manner unfortunately as Ethan, then we are not done talking; there are more conversations that need to be had,” Thompson explained.

During the meeting itself, there were mixed reactions, with some people thinking shields are a good idea, while others were not so sure it would make much of a difference.

The company that reached out to the group will be involved in a pilot project with an out-of-state transit system.

“I would hope that they would consider it, especially if it is deemed successful,” Thompson said.

Since CATS turned down the idea of ballistic shields, the issue has fallen off the radar. However, town hall organizers hope Saturday’s meeting will breathe new life into the issue.

