Lake Lure dam repairs progressing, shoreline debris removal planned

LAKE LURE, N.C. — Lake Lure has announced that the Lake Lure dam is filling back up, approximately 15 to 16 feet below the current pond level.

According to WLOS, repairs to the dam are on schedule and are set to be completed in February.

Officials are working with the State Mitigation and Recovery Team program and the state to finalize contract parameters for shoreline debris removal.

