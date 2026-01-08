Lake Norman company snaps up land near campus

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A defense contractor with its headquarters campus on Lake Norman has bought more land there for a possible expansion.

An entity affiliated with Corvid Technologies bought 96.8 acres off Transco Road in Mooresville last month for $14 million, according to Iredell County real estate records. The land neighbors Corvid’s existing Mooresville campus, where the company opened a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in July 2025.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for that facility, Corvid President and CEO David Robinson said the company had just put around 100 acres under contract to eventually expand the campus. That land was the property recently acquired by Corvid.

