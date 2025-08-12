Lake Norman mansion sells for record price

DENVER, N.C. — A mansion on the shores of Lake Norman set a record last month when it sold for $6.85 million.

The home on Bay Pointe Drive is now the most expensive residential sale on record in Canopy MLS for the town of Denver as well as Lincoln County. The sale closed on July 16, according to county real estate records.

The sprawling estate, at nearly 10,000 square feet, sits on a 1.21-acre lot in the West Bay neighborhood. It boasts more than 600 feet of waterfront property and 220-degree lake views, according to its listing with Matt Sarver of Keller Williams.

