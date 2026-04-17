Lake Park councilmember sentenced to 30 days in jail following assault on woman

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A Union County councilmember was sentenced last week for assaulting a woman.

Court records say the assault happened in December. Documents say Mark Richards grabbed the victim’s right arm, then assaulted her again by grabbing her right arm with his left hand and pushing her away.

A judge sentenced Richards to 30 days in jail, which was suspended. He is also to be on a 12-month probation and have no contact with the victim.

Richards was recently reelected to his position on the council of the Village of Lake Park in December.

Channel 9 reached out to the victim’s husband, who shared that they are glad justice was served and would like to put this all behind them.

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