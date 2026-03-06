LaMelo Ball’s deposition set for foot injury lawsuit trial in June

CHARLOTTE — There’s a deposition later this month in a lawsuit against Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

A family sued ball two years ago claiming he ran over their kid’s foot while leaving the Spectrum Center.

A deposition is usually a private session to gather testimony for a case.

The trial is set to start June 15.

In court filings, the family in that case claims the Hornets talked to Ball multiple times about his driving habits. We’re asking the team to confirm that.

The Hornets were removed from the lawsuit last year, but they did say in previous court filings they do not “have notice or control over the actions of any third party,” meaning Ball.

Two weeks ago, Channel 9 was first on the scene when Ball was involved in a crash in Uptown Charlotte near Trade and Tryon streets.

Police did not charge anyone.

